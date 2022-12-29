Rashid Khan named Afghanistan’s Twenty20 captain again

Investors are going into 2023 with a cautious mindset, prepared for more rate hikes and expecting recessions around the globe.
Rashid Khan will captain Afghanistan in Twenty20 internationals after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) named him on Thursday to replace Mohammad Nabi.
Nabi stepped down as captain in November, after Afghanistan were eliminated from the T20 World Cup without winning a match.
This will be Khan’s second stint as captain. The spinner resigned right after Afghanistan’s squad was announced for the 2021 World Cup last year, saying the selection committee did not obtain his consent for the team.
“I have the experience of leading my country before. There is a great bunch of guys with whom I have a good understanding and feel pretty comfortable,” said Khan.
“We will try to stick together, will work hard to put things on the right track and bring pride and joy to our country and nation.”
Khan’s first assignment as captain will be a three-match T20 series against the UAE in February.
