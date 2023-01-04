Biggest one-day loss for Brent crude in three months
A round-table session with heads of key institutions reaffirms the province’s commitment to fighting corruption and promoting good governance
As more private electricity generation projects come online, and as Eskom starts allowing greater private participation on its transmission system, there maybe some relief from its power crisis
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
San Francisco-based tech company says Covid-fuelled boom that prompted major expansion, including the Slack messaging app, has faded as customers become more cautious
Region’s overall growth rate forecast to accelerate mildly in 2023, though inflation is set to remain well above the 10-year average
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
Russia’s defence ministry has blamed US-made Himar launchers for Ukrainian missile strike that killed 89 conscripts
Harare-born player asked to be released early from county cricket side Yorkshire after race incident with team mate Azeem Rafiq
Fully electric sales double to make up 10% of total sales by the group
SA’s largest listed company has raised more than R120bn so far by selling down its stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent. The Naspers-Prosus stable is using the money to fund an ongoing buyback of its own shares.
Rumours have for some time driven speculation that Naspers is looking to get rid of its stake in Tencent as a number of other international investors have begun to exit their investments on the Chinese mainland. In addition, Tencent has been hammered by the Chinese government’s crackdown on the tech sector over the past few years...
Naspers and Prosus have now banked R120bn from Tencent equity sale
The money will be used to fund an ongoing buyback of its own shares
