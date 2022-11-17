Australia beat England by six wickets in Adelaide

Another hawkish comment from the Fed fuels caution on equities and commodities, while dollar recovers some ground
All indications are that inflation is flatlining or trending downwards, but spending is still weak
Health minister tells MPs there will be no need for medical schemes as the NHI Fund will provide benefits
The justice minister wants a new crop of leaders to emerge at the party’s national conference
London- and Johannesburg-listed bank announces a record interim dividend, a 22.7% increase on the half-year payout
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Russia and China vote against resolution ordering Iran to co-operate urgently with the agency
Dawid Malan’s career-best 134 in vain as England go under in first ODI
Only 2,500 units of the limited-edition Porsche will be made, with some coming to SA
New Delhi — Australia’s top order fired in unison to secure a six-wicket win over England with Dawid Malan’s career-best 134 for the tourists in vain in the first one-day international on Thursday.
The home side’s victory against the ODI and T20 world champions, which came with 19 balls to spare, marked the beginning of Pat Cummins’s tenure as Australia’s one-day captain succeeding Aaron Finch, who quit the format in September.
Four days after winning the T20 World Cup in Melbourne, England slumped to 66/4 in the 14th over as Australia’s pace attack, led by Cummins (3/62), breathed fire with the new ball, vindicating their decision to field.
Phil Salt perished in the slip, Jason Roy and Sam Billings were bowled through the gate while James Vince departed caught behind.
Malan counterattacked in the middle overs, hitting four sixes — two of them off the bowling of Cummins — and 12 fours before holing out in the deep in the 46th over.
David Willey’s unbeaten 34 was the next highest score by an England batter as the tourists went on to post a decent 287/9 at the Adelaide Oval.
A 147-run opening stand between David Warner (86) and Travis Head (69) effectively laid the platform for Australia’s comprehensive victory.
Chris Jordan broke the stand by taking the wicket of Head while Willey dismissed Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in his successive overs but Steve Smith, who made 80 not out, stayed put and sealed victory, hitting Malan for a six.
The teams move to Sydney for the second ODI on Saturday to be followed by the third and final match in Melbourne on Tuesday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Australia beat England by six wickets in Adelaide
New Delhi — Australia’s top order fired in unison to secure a six-wicket win over England with Dawid Malan’s career-best 134 for the tourists in vain in the first one-day international on Thursday.
The home side’s victory against the ODI and T20 world champions, which came with 19 balls to spare, marked the beginning of Pat Cummins’s tenure as Australia’s one-day captain succeeding Aaron Finch, who quit the format in September.
Four days after winning the T20 World Cup in Melbourne, England slumped to 66/4 in the 14th over as Australia’s pace attack, led by Cummins (3/62), breathed fire with the new ball, vindicating their decision to field.
Phil Salt perished in the slip, Jason Roy and Sam Billings were bowled through the gate while James Vince departed caught behind.
Malan counterattacked in the middle overs, hitting four sixes — two of them off the bowling of Cummins — and 12 fours before holing out in the deep in the 46th over.
David Willey’s unbeaten 34 was the next highest score by an England batter as the tourists went on to post a decent 287/9 at the Adelaide Oval.
A 147-run opening stand between David Warner (86) and Travis Head (69) effectively laid the platform for Australia’s comprehensive victory.
Chris Jordan broke the stand by taking the wicket of Head while Willey dismissed Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in his successive overs but Steve Smith, who made 80 not out, stayed put and sealed victory, hitting Malan for a six.
The teams move to Sydney for the second ODI on Saturday to be followed by the third and final match in Melbourne on Tuesday.
Reuters
Cricket SA selector Mpitsang disappointed by Shamsi’s tweets
Proteas coach ready for the great challenge his team will face in Australia
NEIL MANTHORP: Aussies look nailed on for Test series — and yet ...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.