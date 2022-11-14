NEIL MANTHORP: Aussies look nailed on for Test series — and yet ...

Record infections in the world’s biggest importer of crude dash hopes of a speedy reopening of its economy
Important global issues such as Ukraine, climate change and the global economy wil no doubt come up for discussion by President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping
‘To insert a shipping SOE into the mix is too horrible to contemplate’
Increasing payments in line with a social development department proposal, but requires Treasury approval
Union says cuts in refining volume and a strike will follow if no agreement is reached on pay
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
Governments and campaigners question the costs of insurance and disaster protection funding
Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo says that the club have betrayed him and that he is being forced out, while he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.
The comment by the Red Bull driver comes after the double Formula One world champion refused to give back a place in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix
SA waited 98 years for their first Test series win in Australia. And then, like London buses, three came along in a row.
Given the form of both teams and the records of the personnel involved the hosts will, this time, be strongly fancied to return to winning ways against the Proteas and extract emphatic revenge for the series losses in 2008, 2012 and 2016. And yet.....
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NEIL MANTHORP: Aussies look nailed on for Test series — and yet ...
The Proteas bowling attack is a sight to behold
SA waited 98 years for their first Test series win in Australia. And then, like London buses, three came along in a row.
Given the form of both teams and the records of the personnel involved the hosts will, this time, be strongly fancied to return to winning ways against the Proteas and extract emphatic revenge for the series losses in 2008, 2012 and 2016. And yet.....
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.