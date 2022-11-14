×

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: Aussies look nailed on for Test series — and yet ...

The Proteas bowling attack is a sight to behold

14 November 2022 - 16:02 NEIL MANTHORP

SA waited 98 years for their first Test series win in Australia. And then, like London buses, three came along in a row.

Given the form of both teams and the records of the personnel involved the hosts will, this time, be strongly fancied to return to winning ways against the Proteas and extract emphatic revenge for the series losses in 2008, 2012 and 2016. And yet.....

