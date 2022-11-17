Companies

Shrinking squid catches put skids on Premier Fishing

17 November 2022 - 18:57 Michelle Gumede

Reduced squid catches amid a price boom coupled with continued global trade restrictions have hampered the results of Premier Fishing and Brands (PFB), the firm controlled by Iqbal Survé said on Thursday.

For the year to end-August, the commercial fisher, processor and marketer reported gross profit decreased 20% to R153m from R192m, while group revenue dipped 7% to R475m...

