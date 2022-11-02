New SA T20 league inks exclusive broadcast deal with India’s Viacom18

Brent crude shed 44c to $95.72 a barrel in early morning trade, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures retreated 59c to $89.41
Slipping gas and nuclear into the Eskom mix could threaten the $8.5bn IPG loan
The research comes as parliament is poised to consider tough new anti-tobacco laws that will for the first time regulate e-cigarettes
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
Solidarity has threatened legal action over the pharmacy chain’s purported freeze on hiring white staff, but CFO Rui Morais says the pharmacy chain hasn't received any correspondence from the union
Substantial amounts of debt will mature over the next few years, Standard Chartered warns
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Unanimous decision lifts target for benchmark rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest since 2008
India put a foot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup when they held their nerve to beat Bangladesh in a rain-hit humdinger in Adelaide on Wednesday.
Fragments of coral inserted in clay tiles are surviving and growing, a hopeful sign for saving the animals at risk from climate change
In a breakthrough for SA’s new premier T20 league in its battled to attract Indian broadcasters, organisers on Wednesday announced a 10-year partnership with sports network Viacom18.
India’s newest sports network will exclusively present all the SA20 matches to that country’s huge cricket fan base.
The first edition of the SA20, which will have six teams, is set to start on January 10.
According to media reports, Cricket SA and their partners in the tournament had closed the bidding process without any Indian broadcasters putting forward a bid. This was despite all six of the franchises in the SA20 being owned by people or companies that have teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Failure to secure a broadcaster to show the matches in India would have been a big setback for Cricket SA, which saw its past two attempts to stage a world-class T20 league end in disaster.
However, news of the deal with Viacom18 has raised hope that the SA20 can be a financial success.
SA20 league commissioner Graeme Smith described the agreement as groundbreaking and said SA stands to benefit a great deal from it.
“Today is a ground-breaking day for SA cricket,” Smith said. “This long-term partnership between the SA20 and Viacom18 as our official Indian broadcaster is a catalyst that supports our ambitions to build the world’s second-biggest league.
“With six IPL owners expanding their brands in SA, Viacom18 is the perfect partner to take the SA20 into the homes of the passionate and cricket-loving Indian market.”
