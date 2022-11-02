×

Politics

IFP is on a mission to take back KwaZulu-Natal in 2024

Leader Velenkosini Hlabisa attributes the party’s by-election successes to understanding the needs of people

BL Premium
02 November 2022 - 19:04 Mary Papayya

Buoyed by recent victories in local government by-elections, the IFP on Wednesday said it has set its sights on reclaiming KwaZulu-Natal from the ANC in the 2024 general elections.

In the by-elections, the IFP caused a major upset in uMhlathuze, an ANC stronghold, where it snatched ward 12 from the ruling party. It also took  Mandlankala, which the ANC held since 1994. The IFP defeated the ANC and Al Jama-ah, winning ward 11 in the uMuziwabantu municipality in October...

