×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Cricket

Boucher backs Proteas to go all the way if De Kock keeps firing

The left-hander was in sublime form in SA’s opening match, finding the boundary nine times

25 October 2022 - 21:34 AMIR CHETTY
Quinton de Kock of Proteas plays a shot during the T20 World Cup match between SA and Zimbabwe at Blundstone Arena in Hobart, Australia, October 24 2022. Picture: ISURU SAMEERA/GALLO IMAGES
Quinton de Kock of Proteas plays a shot during the T20 World Cup match between SA and Zimbabwe at Blundstone Arena in Hobart, Australia, October 24 2022. Picture: ISURU SAMEERA/GALLO IMAGES

Head coach Mark Boucher is confident the Proteas can go all the way if opener Quinton de Kock continues with his swashbuckling form in the T20 World Cup.

Left-hander De Kock was in sublime form in SA’s opening match against Zimbabwe, crashing the ball to the boundary nine times while making 47 runs in a rain-affected match.

The weather had the final say and the match was declared a no-result with the Proteas on the cusp of victory.

If De Kock continues in this vein of form and receives support from his top-order teammates, SA could become a real threat to their opponents at the tournament.

Boucher pointed to tough conditions in the opener but commended De Kock for his approach to the run chase.

“In a competition like this, guys can tense up a bit, so it is very good [to see him bat the way he did].

“Quinny had a moment where he actually went out and just played the free-flowing game that we know he can. If he comes off, he can be very dangerous.

“I am happy for him to get a start like that and hopefully he can continue with that confidence and freedom because that is when we get the best out of him,” Boucher said.

After the disappointment of the opener, every match now becomes a must-win affair if they are to give themselves the best chance of making the semifinals.

The quest resumes on Thursday when the Proteas take on Bangladesh in Sydney.

He said the Bangladesh side was not to be overlooked, and they would need to execute their game plans down to the finest detail if they are to overcome the Tigers.

“We have to win all our games now, World Cups are cut-throat and we are going to a different venue now. Hopefully, the rain stays away and we can get some good cricket in and showcase our skills.

“T20 cricket on [any given day], you can have one or two guys come off and that can be the win for you.

“We believe we’ve got some good-quality bowlers and batters that can give us quite a few different chances of coming off and I am sure Bangladesh feel the same thing.”

On conditions in Sydney, Boucher said they have a good idea of how the venue could play having watched the thrilling India vs Pakistan clash earlier in the competition.

“A lot of our guys have played at Sydney before, so we know what conditions we are going to get there and we know the boundary sizes as well and we have prepared for that accordingly,” the former wicketkeeper said.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Barcelona must show mettle against Bayern, says ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Boucher backs Proteas to go all the way if De ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Capacity crowd for first Pirates-Chiefs derby ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Paine accuses SA of ball-tampering after infamous ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
De Kock takes advantage of draws to run four in ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Bavuma set to ride the pressure and up the run rate

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: An inauspicious start for Proteas, but don’t read portents in ...

Sport / Cricket

De Kock blitz in vain as rain rescues Zimbabwe

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.