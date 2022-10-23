Bavuma set to ride the pressure and up the run rate

There is still huge uncertainty over the economy, inflation and where interest rates will end up, and none of that is conducive to a strong sustainable stock market recovery
Captain Temba Bavuma is determined to stand tall in the face of extreme pressure as the Proteas head into their ICC T20 World Cup campaign against Zimbabwe in Hobart in Australia on Monday.
The 32-year-old has had to deal with a barrage of criticism over his form in recent weeks. If you add his illness in the later stages of the ODI series in India to that, it would be fair to wonder about the player’s mental state of preparedness.
The skipper said that while there are some lingering effects of the illness that sidelined him, he has “got over that” and is ready to lead his country. Asked how he has dealt with the pressure of his lack of form and being national captain, Bavuma said facing pressure is not exclusive to someone in his position.
“The element of pressure is not something that is unique to me as a player, as a sportsman ... all players have to deal with that pressure.
“Yes it comes in different forms, and as a captain it is a lot more blown up. All eyes are on you and there is a lot more critique regarding your performances and just how you are as a leader,” he said on Sunday.
However, the defiant Lions batter said he will not shy away from his responsibilities as a leader and as a representative of the national team. “With the title of being captain comes that responsibility and it is not something one can really shy away from.
“So with all the pressure on me, I will face up to it with as much honour and gratitude as I can,” Bavuma added.
The right-hander said one key lesson the team took from last year’s edition of the tournament would be to ensure they keep a keen eye on their net run rate. If the chance to win well presents itself, they need to grab it with both hands.
They missed out on a semifinal spot at last year’s event despite winning four of five matches (the same number as losing semi-finalists England, losing finalists New Zealand and eventual champions Australia) because their net run rate was the third-lowest in their six-team group.
SA bowled Bangladesh out for 84 in their fourth match but took 13.3 overs to chase the target down. Had they scored the runs quicker, they would have given themselves a better chance of advancing.
“One of the key things we took from the last World Cup was that every game matters. You want to try to perform as well as you can but also keep a pulse on that net run rate,” he said.
“We want to start on a positive note. We don’t want to ease ourselves into the tournament because there really is no time to do that, so tomorrow [Monday] will be an opportunity to execute our plans and skills accordingly,” Bavuma said.
