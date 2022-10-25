Signs that US federal Reserve may start to slow its aggressive tightening cycle has lifted global sentiment
Share rout of Prosus and Naspers came on the back of resurgent concerns about the fate of foreign investments in China
Former DA leader Tony Leon says Herman Mashaba’s party is ‘cannibalising’ the DA vote
The restaurant group declared an interim dividend of 130c per share
Business Day has invited a wide range of analysts to offer a breakdown of the policy statement
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Washington and its allies have urged the East Asian hermit nation to ‘refrain from further provocations’
The left-hander was in sublime form in SA’s opening match, finding the boundary nine times
The electric essence of the GLE joins other battery-powered SUVs from the brand
Gareth van Zyl was champion trainer in KwaZulu-Natal last season and the up-and-coming young conditioner is hoping to win a big purse when he saddles After The Rain in Saturday’s Allied Steelrode On A Mission Charity Mile at Turffontein.
The striking white horse — winner of five races — put his hat in the ring for the R800,000 race when running a close second behind William Robertson in the recent Topbet Mike O’Connor Spring Challenge...
Van Zyl hoping to land big prize in Charity Mile with striking white horse
Champion trainer says After The Rain has an excellent temperament and is ‘as kind as a lamb’
