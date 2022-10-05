Proteas set their sights on points as ODIs start in India

Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
Proteas batsman Janneman Malan says the team have their minds set on gaining valuable qualifying points in the three-match one-day international (ODI) series against India starting in Lucknow on Thursday (10am SA time).
Malan is part of the 15-man squad facing off against India in a crucial ODI series that will count towards their bid to gain automatic qualification to the ICC Men’s World Cup to be hosted in India in October 2023.
“Everyone knows how important the next eight games are for the Proteas in the ODI format,” Malan said. “We will obviously try to maximise points from all the matches, and with the World Cup being in India it is nice to put in some good prep and performances.”
Malan said his focus is on giving his best for the team.
“You cannot control things like the result, but you can your effort, so hopefully I can put in good performances to get us wins and potentially gain automatic qualification.
“We do a lot of work preparing for the games, assessing conditions. I have heard we will play at a big field for the first ODI, so we will keep that in mind. There is also a bit of [inclement] weather around, so we are preparing for an on-and-off match.
“So [our preparations] are specific to every match.”
While there has been much talk about various issues within the Proteas camp in recent weeks, Malan said they do not place much focus on these.
“As a Proteas camp, we are pretty clear on how we want to approach things. We almost want to be in a submarine and all of these things and the outside noise are outside our control. We want to keep things in a good space.”
Malan said the shift from T20s to the ODI format should be seamless.
“It is not that much of a different mindset. We know exactly what we need to do to qualify, but when it is just normal matches the pressure is still there to perform, so it won’t be the biggest change in mindset.”
Proteas squad to face India: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Proteas set their sights on points as ODIs start in India
The next eight games are important as SA seeks automatic qualification to the World Cup
