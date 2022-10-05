New Joburg mayor Dada Morero ‘looking into’ water-supply challenge

Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
The agency is smartly trying to harness its vital network and reclaim business it ceded to private companies
Water restrictions come as the SA Weather Service issued a warning of extremely hot and dry conditions over large parts of the Highveld
Ruling throws throwing national party leadership race into disarray as provincial leader Oscar Mabuyane considers his legal options
The Numsa-linked underwriter also says its application suspends a high court order that it be placed under final curatorship
New report says the pandemic added 71-million to the ranks of the very poor
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
Ministers recommend producing 2-million barrels less a day to halt a slide in oil prices
Introducing mixed teams could be a boost for the Presidents Cup
It seems that record fuel prices have ignited an interest in hybrid cars in SA
ANC councillor Dada Morero, who was sworn in as the executive mayor of Johannesburg after the DA’s Mpho Phalatse was removed through a motion of no confidence, says he has hit the ground running by trying to address the metro’s water-supply challenges experienced in various parts of the city.
The western and southern parts of the metro are the hardest hit by the restrictions due to bulk water supplier Rand Water experiencing increased demand of the precious resource.
The water restrictions come as the SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued a warning on Tuesday that extremely hot and dry conditions continue to prevail over large parts of the highveld with temperatures in the high 30s.
Morero told Business Day on Wednesday that after his swearing-in on Saturday, “I assumed my mayoral responsibilities. Today [Wednesday], I commenced with the first task of looking into the water-supply challenge by inviting the CEO of Joburg Water to provide a report about the water-supply challenges that are being experienced by western and southern parts of the city”.
Rand Water is crucial to the economy as it supplies the Gauteng metros of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and capital city Tshwane, local municipalities, mines and other industries, as well as parts of Mpumalanga, North West and the Free State with an average of 3.653-million litres of potable water daily.
‘Constrained systems’
Joburg Water said it received notification that Rand Water would implement water restrictions due to demand outstripping supply after its storage decreased from 52% to 38%.
“The bulk supplier will restrict high-demand customer metres in various parts of the city ... the outcome is to reduce the current high consumption and restore capacity levels back to 60%,” Joburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli said.
Areas affected by the water restrictions — which prohibit the filling of swimming pools with municipal water — include Glenvista, Winchester Hills, Diepkloof, Discovery, Braamfischerville and Chiawelo, among others.
Rand Water has requested customers reduce water consumption, “as this will assist with recovering constrained systems”. It said its systems including the Naturena, Honeydew, Alan Manor, Glenvista and Alexander Park reservoirs were “highly impacted”, with some of the reservoirs at “critically low to empty levels”.
Rand Water will implement water restrictions due to demand outstripping supply after its storage decreased from 52% to 38%.
Morero said he would be doing a “loco-inspection to these reservoirs” on Thursday morning.
Joburg Water is among 13 entities of the city, which has a population of about 6-million, a budget of R77.3bn for the 2022/2023 financial year and contributes about 15.6% to SA’s national GDP.
Morero seemed unperturbed by Phalatse’s court bid to challenge what she described as her “illegal” removal, saying: “I have taken note of the application by DA councillor Mpho Phalatse. I am certain that the speaker of the City of Johannesburg [Colleen Makhubele] will be responding to the application.”
Phalatse approached the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday for an application to nullify her ousting, and to declare unlawful and unconstitutional and review and set aside Morero’s election as mayor, including decisions taken during his stint as executive mayor.
In the court papers, Phalatse argued that the programming committee was not quorate when the decision to place the motion of no confidence on the agenda was taken. “There needed to be at least seven members for a quorum, yet only six were present.”
Phalatse argued in the court papers that Makhubele — who she wants the court to direct to pay the cost of the application in her personal capacity — unlawfully refused to grant the DA a caucus break to which it was entitled under the council’s rules, and did not allow any debate on the motion of no confidence during the sitting on Friday.
She said Morero’s election was unlawful “for the simple reason that there was no lawful vacancy. The decision to remove me as executive mayor was illegal, and therefore there was no vacancy for Morero to fill”.
mkentanel@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
New Joburg mayor Dada Morero ‘looking into’ water-supply challenge
Water restrictions come as the SA Weather Service issued a warning of extremely hot and dry conditions over large parts of the highveld
ANC councillor Dada Morero, who was sworn in as the executive mayor of Johannesburg after the DA’s Mpho Phalatse was removed through a motion of no confidence, says he has hit the ground running by trying to address the metro’s water-supply challenges experienced in various parts of the city.
The western and southern parts of the metro are the hardest hit by the restrictions due to bulk water supplier Rand Water experiencing increased demand of the precious resource.
The water restrictions come as the SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued a warning on Tuesday that extremely hot and dry conditions continue to prevail over large parts of the highveld with temperatures in the high 30s.
Morero told Business Day on Wednesday that after his swearing-in on Saturday, “I assumed my mayoral responsibilities. Today [Wednesday], I commenced with the first task of looking into the water-supply challenge by inviting the CEO of Joburg Water to provide a report about the water-supply challenges that are being experienced by western and southern parts of the city”.
Rand Water is crucial to the economy as it supplies the Gauteng metros of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and capital city Tshwane, local municipalities, mines and other industries, as well as parts of Mpumalanga, North West and the Free State with an average of 3.653-million litres of potable water daily.
‘Constrained systems’
Joburg Water said it received notification that Rand Water would implement water restrictions due to demand outstripping supply after its storage decreased from 52% to 38%.
“The bulk supplier will restrict high-demand customer metres in various parts of the city ... the outcome is to reduce the current high consumption and restore capacity levels back to 60%,” Joburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli said.
Areas affected by the water restrictions — which prohibit the filling of swimming pools with municipal water — include Glenvista, Winchester Hills, Diepkloof, Discovery, Braamfischerville and Chiawelo, among others.
Rand Water has requested customers reduce water consumption, “as this will assist with recovering constrained systems”. It said its systems including the Naturena, Honeydew, Alan Manor, Glenvista and Alexander Park reservoirs were “highly impacted”, with some of the reservoirs at “critically low to empty levels”.
Morero said he would be doing a “loco-inspection to these reservoirs” on Thursday morning.
Joburg Water is among 13 entities of the city, which has a population of about 6-million, a budget of R77.3bn for the 2022/2023 financial year and contributes about 15.6% to SA’s national GDP.
Morero seemed unperturbed by Phalatse’s court bid to challenge what she described as her “illegal” removal, saying: “I have taken note of the application by DA councillor Mpho Phalatse. I am certain that the speaker of the City of Johannesburg [Colleen Makhubele] will be responding to the application.”
Phalatse approached the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday for an application to nullify her ousting, and to declare unlawful and unconstitutional and review and set aside Morero’s election as mayor, including decisions taken during his stint as executive mayor.
In the court papers, Phalatse argued that the programming committee was not quorate when the decision to place the motion of no confidence on the agenda was taken. “There needed to be at least seven members for a quorum, yet only six were present.”
Phalatse argued in the court papers that Makhubele — who she wants the court to direct to pay the cost of the application in her personal capacity — unlawfully refused to grant the DA a caucus break to which it was entitled under the council’s rules, and did not allow any debate on the motion of no confidence during the sitting on Friday.
She said Morero’s election was unlawful “for the simple reason that there was no lawful vacancy. The decision to remove me as executive mayor was illegal, and therefore there was no vacancy for Morero to fill”.
mkentanel@businesslive.co.za
DA’s Mpho Phalatse launches court bid to overturn removal as Johannesburg mayor
DA to step up efforts to win back Joburg mayorship
Mashaba blames DA leaders for Phalatse’s ousting as Joburg mayor
ANC’s Dada Morero elected Joburg’s new mayor
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
COPE councillor Colleen Makhubela elected speaker of City of Joburg
ACDP expels councillors who voted to oust Joburg speaker
Mashaba gets behind Phalatse but all bets are off in 2024 elections
Joburg starting to ‘look and feel better’, says mayor
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.