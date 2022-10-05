Hundred hero Rossouw remained confident through failures

Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
The agency is smartly trying to harness its vital network and reclaim business it ceded to private companies
Water restrictions come as the SA Weather Service issued a warning of extremely hot and dry conditions over large parts of the Highveld
Ruling throws throwing national party leadership race into disarray as provincial leader Oscar Mabuyane considers his legal options
The Numsa-linked underwriter also says its application suspends a high court order that it be placed under final curatorship
New report says the pandemic added 71-million to the ranks of the very poor
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
Ministers recommend producing 2-million barrels less a day to halt a slide in oil prices
Introducing mixed teams could be a boost for the Presidents Cup
It seems that record fuel prices have ignited an interest in hybrid cars in SA
Proteas top-order batsman Rilee Rossouw believes his self-belief was a major factor in achieving a maiden T20 international century in their 49-run victory over India in the third and final match in Indore on Tuesday.
Rossouw, coming off the back of two ducks in the opening two matches, provided the perfect response by smashing an unbeaten 100 off just 48 balls including eight sixes and seven fours.
That victory, albeit in a 2-1 series defeat, got the Proteas back on track with their preparations for the ICC World Cup in Australia starting later in October.
Rossouw, whose previous best of 96 came against England a few months ago, said it was a good feeling to finally tick off the milestone.
“It was a special innings for me, something you dream of as a little boy and I am very proud to have played that innings,” he told Cricket SA communications.
“As a professional sportsman, you are going to have bad times. It is just about backing yourself and having confidence and belief in your ability, no matter what form you are in because those are two separate things.
“I had a chat to our assistant coach about form and confidence, which is something I really believe in [because] confidence plays a big role in scoring runs,” he said.
Rossouw said it was also pleasing to see Quinton de Kock find form again.
“What actually got me in the mood was one of the shots he played where he stepped across and hit it for six.
“That got my spirits going, that’s [where momentum shifted] and I felt like tonight is going to be something special,” he said.
Rossouw said they learnt some lessons from the first two matches and were able to harness them in almost perfect harmony in the final encounter.
“In the first game we were a bit shell-shocked with how India swung the ball, so we went back to the drawing board as to how we would approach the next couple of games.
“In the second game we learnt a lot with the ball, and tonight [Tuesday] we put that performance together with bat and ball as the coach asked for. So there are certainly a couple of lessons we took from this series,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Hundred hero Rossouw remained confident through failures
Proteas batsman believed in his ability despite the form he was in after two ducks against India
Proteas top-order batsman Rilee Rossouw believes his self-belief was a major factor in achieving a maiden T20 international century in their 49-run victory over India in the third and final match in Indore on Tuesday.
Rossouw, coming off the back of two ducks in the opening two matches, provided the perfect response by smashing an unbeaten 100 off just 48 balls including eight sixes and seven fours.
That victory, albeit in a 2-1 series defeat, got the Proteas back on track with their preparations for the ICC World Cup in Australia starting later in October.
Rossouw, whose previous best of 96 came against England a few months ago, said it was a good feeling to finally tick off the milestone.
“It was a special innings for me, something you dream of as a little boy and I am very proud to have played that innings,” he told Cricket SA communications.
“As a professional sportsman, you are going to have bad times. It is just about backing yourself and having confidence and belief in your ability, no matter what form you are in because those are two separate things.
“I had a chat to our assistant coach about form and confidence, which is something I really believe in [because] confidence plays a big role in scoring runs,” he said.
Rossouw said it was also pleasing to see Quinton de Kock find form again.
“What actually got me in the mood was one of the shots he played where he stepped across and hit it for six.
“That got my spirits going, that’s [where momentum shifted] and I felt like tonight is going to be something special,” he said.
Rossouw said they learnt some lessons from the first two matches and were able to harness them in almost perfect harmony in the final encounter.
“In the first game we were a bit shell-shocked with how India swung the ball, so we went back to the drawing board as to how we would approach the next couple of games.
“In the second game we learnt a lot with the ball, and tonight [Tuesday] we put that performance together with bat and ball as the coach asked for. So there are certainly a couple of lessons we took from this series,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Rampant Rossouw steers Proteas to consolation T20 win
India claim series as they down Proteas despite Miller century
India cruise to eight-wicket win over out-of-sorts Proteas
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.