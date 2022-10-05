Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
While commodity prices have cooled for the most part in 2022 in line with the uncertain global environment, analysts say demand-supply dynamics are still favourable for mining companies in the long term because they haven’t overinvested in new capacity.
Analysts’ bullish outlook comes as the world looks to wean itself off environmentally damaging fossil fuels. They note the journey to a green economy will spur demand for minerals such as copper and lithium...
Green economy will keep fuelling commodity prices, say analysts
