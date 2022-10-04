Rampant Rossouw steers Proteas to consolation T20 win

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
A sensational 48-ball ton by Rilee Rossouw was the catalyst for a resounding Proteas win to overcome India by 49 runs in the final T20 at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, on Tuesday.
In pursuit of 228, India, who rested some of their key players, were outclassed by an efficient Proteas team performance in the final match as India claimed a 2-1 series win.
Earlier, a trailblazing 100 off 48 deliveries from Rossouw and a gutsy 68 from Quinton de Kock helped the visitors to 227/3 in their allotted 20 overs.
Captain Rohit Sharma (0) fell after just two Kagiso Rabada deliveries before Shreyas Iyer (1) was trapped leg before wicket by Wayne Parnell with just four runs on the board.
Rishabh Pant raced to 27 off just 14 before being sharply caught by Tristan Stubbs with India on 45/3 to end the eighth over. Dinesh Karthik hit four boundaries and four sixes as he took India past 50, bludgeoning 46 off 21 before he was bowled by Keshav Maharaj.
In-form batter Suryakumar Yadav (8) was dismissed by all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius, excellently caught by Stubbs coming in off the boundary, with the score on 86/5.
When Harshal Patel (17) was caught at long off by David Miller off Ngidi, and Axar Patel (9) out caught by De Kock off Parnell, the writing looked on the wall for India.
They lost their last three wickets for 64 runs as Ravichandran Ashwin (2), Deepak Chahar (31) and Mohammed Siraj (5) fell to dismiss India for 178 with nine balls to spare. Umesh Yadav was on 20 not out.
Earlier, the Proteas raced to 30 without loss, thanks largely to some aggressive batting from De Kock. At the other end, captain Temba Bavuma opened his account in the series scoring three, but was dismissed having faced just eight deliveries, caught by Indian captain Rohit Sharma off Umesh Yadav, which meant the 32-year-old spent just 19 deliveries at the crease in the three matches.
That dismissal brought Rossouw to the crease. Having faced three dots to start his innings, he scored nine off the next three deliveries to signal his intent.
De Kock hit six boundaries and four maximums on his way to 68 of 43 balls, sharing 89 runs for the second wicket with Rossouw to take SA to 120 before Iyer swiftly ran out the opener.
The burly left-hander, who was dropped on 24 by Mohammed Siraj on the boundary, went past 50 with a huge six over deep midwicket in the 14th over before going on to reach a maiden T20 international century hitting seven fours and eight sixes.
The partnership between him and Stubbs, worth 87 at the time, looked like it would grow. However, the right-hander was caught by Ravichandran Ashwin off Deepak Chahar for 23 in the final over before Miller struck three maximums, one off a no-ball to score 19 and to take SA to 227 and end their innings with 15 boundaries and 16 sixes.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
