×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Cricket

India cruise to eight-wicket win over out-of-sorts Proteas

28 September 2022 - 19:51 AMIR CHETTY
Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul of India celebrate the victory during the 1st T20 international match between India and South Africa at Greenfield International Stadium on September 28 2022 in Thiruvananthapuram, India. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/PANKAJ NANGIA
Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul of India celebrate the victory during the 1st T20 international match between India and South Africa at Greenfield International Stadium on September 28 2022 in Thiruvananthapuram, India. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/PANKAJ NANGIA

A sparkling 93-run third-wicket partnership was enough to hand India a commanding eight-wicket victory over the Proteas at the Greenshields International Stadium at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav (50 runs off 33 balls) brought up an eighth T20I half-century at better than run a ball before KL Rahul (51) smacked Tabraiz Shamsi for a six to bring up his 19th half-century in 56 balls to take India home.

Earlier, a top-order collapse saw the Proteas stutter to 106/8 in 20 overs after Keshav Maharaj scored 41 off 35 to top score for the visitors.

Chasing 107 for victory, Indian captain Rohit Sharma was the first wicket of the second innings as he edged a Kagiso Rabada delivery to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock for a two-ball duck.

The Proteas pace attack asked some pertinent questions of the Indian opening batsmen as they restricted them to 17/1 in the opening six overs, their lowest in T20 internationals.

Anrich Nortjé found the edge of Virat Kohli’s bat while on three, the catch comfortably taken by De Kock from the first delivery of his spell.

Yadav and Rahul, with contrasting roles in the innings, stood firm to give the Indians a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.   Winning the toss and asking the visitors to bat, India’s opening seamer Deepak Chahar bowled captain Temba Bavuma for a duck at the end of the first over.

That began a domino effect that saw the Proteas lose their next four batsmen for just eight runs as Arshdeep Singh dismissed De Kock (1), Rilee Rossouw (0) and David Miller (0) for a second-over hat-trick.

Chahar had Tristan Stubbs, the fourth duck of the innings, caught on the boundary to leave SA reeling on  9/5 in the innings that was just 2.3 overs old at the time.

Meanwhile, Aiden Markram, who watched the carnage unfold at the other end, made a fighting 25 off 24 and seemed to survive an lbw shout from Harshal Patel. Markram was originally given not out by umpire Nitin Menon, but the review by India showed the ball going on to hit the middle stump to end the 33-run partnership with Wayne  Parnell and leave SA on 42/6.

Parnell and Keshav Maharaj took SA past 50 in the 12th over, adding 26 for the seventh wicket before Axar Patel had Parnell caught in the deep by Suryakumar Yadav.

Maharaj took SA past 100, hitting five boundaries and two sixes on his way to 41 off 35. He shared a 33-run stand with Rabada before his stumps were lit up by a Harshal Patel slower delivery in the final over as SA ended on a 106/8, their sixth lowest total in T20 internationals.

Singh finished with figures of 3/32 in four overs, while Chahar and Harshal Patel said two a piece and Axar Patel one. 

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: SA20 snub could spur gritty Bavuma to fly in T20 World Cup

With Mark Boucher, the Proteas captain can take comfort that fans appreciate their drive and leadership, and desperately want them to succeed
Sport
4 hours ago

Bavuma focuses on job at hand in India

Proteas captain puts behind him disappointment of being ignored for SA20
Sport
1 day ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Temba and Andile priced themselves out

The pair were perceived to have over-valued themselves at players auction
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: Temba and Andile priced themselves ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
False Bay league wins in two eras show how rugby ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Chiefs coach Zwane ready to meet Bafana boss Broos
Sport / Soccer
4.
Jones seeking players fit for on-pitch ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Mokoena strike seals it for Bafana in dull affair ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: SA20 snub could spur gritty Bavuma to fly in T20 World Cup

Sport / Cricket

Bavuma focuses on job at hand in India

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: Temba and Andile priced themselves out

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.