Philander’s absence a huge blow for SA

London — Vernon Philander has missed eight of the 37 Tests SA have played at home since he made his debut‚ and they have won half of them.

So it is not a catastrophe that he is out of the first Test against Pakistan in Centurion on December 26 with a broken thumb: SA’s attack would seem to be at least half the force it is when Philander is fit and firing.

Except that the other half of that equation will not Be reassuring reading for supporters.

SA have won 21 of the 29 games played at home with Philander in harness and lost five.

Having him has helped them succeed on their own patch 72.41% of the time‚ and he has been part of failure just 1.72% of their games.

That could mean SA are 70.69% — the difference between those two figures — less likely to win at home when Philander is not part of the side.

He has played three Tests against Pakistan in SA‚ taking 15 wickets at an average of 15.80 — and has been on the winning side every time.

And with Lungi Ngidi also missing because of a knee injury that will take him out of the mix for at least three months‚ you can see what Ottis Gibson means when he says: "I really don’t even want to think about what would happen should there be another injury."