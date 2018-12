In all the discussions about state capture hollowing out state institutions in the Zuma years, many commentators seem to have lost sight of an extremely important point.

President Jacob Zuma was a creation of the ANC, who aided and abetted all of his activities. How else could he have been elected to a second term? How else could he have survived the motions of no confidence? We now have a new president, but we still have the same ANC.

Roger Lee

Randburg