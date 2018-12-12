Buoyant India keen to carry on winning

Adelaide - Having become the first Indian team to win a Test series-opener on Australian soil, Virat Kohli’s side are determined to keep the momentum rolling into the second clash in Perth and edge closer to a breakthrough series triumph Down Under.

India were made to work harder than expected in the 31-run win at Adelaide Oval, and their bowlers will have only three days’ rest before taking to the field again at Perth Stadium on Friday.

Despite the quick turnaround, Kohli suggested the tourists were leaping out of their skins to land another blow to Tim Paine’s shaky side in the four-match series.

"They are at their peak, all of them together, and it’s something that we as batsman look at as an opportunity to put in good performances," Kohli said of his attack, rated India’s most potent in years.

"We will be, in every Test match, gunning for a result."

Compared with his counterpart Paine, weighed down by a sore index finger and a long list of worries, Kohli heads is off to Perth with a spring in his step.

India’s Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami enjoyed a stellar debut as a pace unit in Australia, sharing 14 of the 20 wickets at Adelaide Oval, bowling with sustained pressure and limiting the hosts to a single 50-run partnership.

Kohli’s batsmen got off to a shaky start and needed man-of-the-match Cheteshwar Pujara’s glittering 123 to achieve a modest first innings total of 250.

However, after Australia were bowled out for 235, they were quick to seize the momentum and build valuable partnerships to all but bat Australia out of the game.

Though beaten and vulnerable, a chastened Australia can be expected to fight back hard on a wicket likely to suit their classy pace attack. Reuters