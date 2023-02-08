Japan arrests Tokyo Olympics official and advertising executives

Investors are jittery after Fed chair Jerome Powell’s less hawkish comments overnight were tempered with a warning
Machine intelligence probably signals the end of most computer users’ ability to discern fact from fiction, making humans the most likely victims of cybercrime
Costs are expected to reach R12m-R15m this financial year
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
The fund manager says it is unlikely to declare an interim dividend
The improvement in the Beti took place despite the grim economic context in January
The language the board used to frame Brett Botten’s departure downplays the seriousness of this affair
The Competition and Markets Authority says tie-up could lead to higher prices
Group of private, high-wealth individuals from Qatar wants to buy Premier League club
German brand’s star SAV pairing boast comprehensive updates including more powerful engines
Tokyo — Japanese prosecutors arrested a former Tokyo Olympics organising committee official and executives at three advertising agencies on Wednesday, on suspected bid-rigging of test events for the Games, the Tokyo district public prosecutors office said.
The arrests come after months of investigations into alleged corruption in the planning and sponsorship of the international sporting event that was held in 2021 after a Covid-19 pandemic-driven postponement.
Yasuo Mori, the former deputy executive director of the Tokyo 2020 Games Operations Bureau, was arrested for suspected breach of antitrust laws, the Asahi newspaper and other Japanese publications reported.
The media reports later said the prosecutors also arrested three executives at advertising and event-planning firms Dentsu, Cerespo and Fuji Creative Corporation, a subsidiary of Fuji Media Holdings.
Dentsu said in a statement that a former employee, who currently works at a group firm in Japan, was arrested. “We sincerely apologise to all stakeholders, including our clients, for causing tremendous trouble and worries,” it said, adding the company would fully co-operate with the investigation.
A Cerespo spokesperson also confirmed the arrest of its executive in an emailed statement that too promised co-operation with the investigation.
A spokesperson at Fuji Creative declined to comment.
Reuters was unable to ascertain Mori’s contact details for a comment. The organising committee of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games was dissolved in June last year.
Local media have previously reported that Tokyo prosecutors raided the offices of the country’s biggest advertising agencies late in 2022, including Dentsu, Hakuhodo and ADK Holdings, on suspicion of their colluding to rig the bids and orders for Olympics-related events worth an estimated ¥40bn ($305m).
“It was truly regrettable if there was fraud in the bidding process for the Tokyo Games' test event,” said chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the Japanese government’s top spokesperson.
The bid-rigging investigation comes after a bribery scandal, in which Haruyuki Takahashi, a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board and before that a Dentsu executive, was arrested in August on suspicion of receiving bribes from Olympic sponsors.
Executives from ADK, suits retailer Aoki Holdings and publishing firm Kadokawa have also been arrested in connection with the bribery scandal.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Japan arrests Tokyo Olympics official and advertising executives
Media have previously reported that prosecutors raided the offices of Japan’s biggest advertising agencies in 2022 on suspicion of their colluding to rig bids
Tokyo — Japanese prosecutors arrested a former Tokyo Olympics organising committee official and executives at three advertising agencies on Wednesday, on suspected bid-rigging of test events for the Games, the Tokyo district public prosecutors office said.
The arrests come after months of investigations into alleged corruption in the planning and sponsorship of the international sporting event that was held in 2021 after a Covid-19 pandemic-driven postponement.
Yasuo Mori, the former deputy executive director of the Tokyo 2020 Games Operations Bureau, was arrested for suspected breach of antitrust laws, the Asahi newspaper and other Japanese publications reported.
The media reports later said the prosecutors also arrested three executives at advertising and event-planning firms Dentsu, Cerespo and Fuji Creative Corporation, a subsidiary of Fuji Media Holdings.
Dentsu said in a statement that a former employee, who currently works at a group firm in Japan, was arrested. “We sincerely apologise to all stakeholders, including our clients, for causing tremendous trouble and worries,” it said, adding the company would fully co-operate with the investigation.
A Cerespo spokesperson also confirmed the arrest of its executive in an emailed statement that too promised co-operation with the investigation.
A spokesperson at Fuji Creative declined to comment.
Reuters was unable to ascertain Mori’s contact details for a comment. The organising committee of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games was dissolved in June last year.
Local media have previously reported that Tokyo prosecutors raided the offices of the country’s biggest advertising agencies late in 2022, including Dentsu, Hakuhodo and ADK Holdings, on suspicion of their colluding to rig the bids and orders for Olympics-related events worth an estimated ¥40bn ($305m).
“It was truly regrettable if there was fraud in the bidding process for the Tokyo Games' test event,” said chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the Japanese government’s top spokesperson.
The bid-rigging investigation comes after a bribery scandal, in which Haruyuki Takahashi, a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board and before that a Dentsu executive, was arrested in August on suspicion of receiving bribes from Olympic sponsors.
Executives from ADK, suits retailer Aoki Holdings and publishing firm Kadokawa have also been arrested in connection with the bribery scandal.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Olympics organisers face cancellations
Load-shedding a reminder of war for Ukraine players at hockey World Cup
Paris Olympic committee told to beef up security
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.