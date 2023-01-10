Paris Olympic committee told to beef up security

Both WTI and Brent climbed 1% on Monday, after China opened its borders at the weekend for the first time in three years
Fitch’s assessment stands to reason given the constraints imposed on the country’s potential by the government
Police opened a murder docket after the shooting of university transport manager Petrus Roets last year, but the investigation has stalled
The municipality has been flagged for serious irregularities by the auditor-general
German vaccine maker seeks to speed up its biotech research beyond Covid-19 shots
Virtual power plants pool thousands of decentralised energy resources, easing loads on grids when supply is short
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
A combination of political and legal pressures makes 2023 a critical year for the administration’s environmental agenda
Group has decided to consider at least one investment in the Premier League after hosting what the country views as a successful World Cup
The Venom F5 Revolution is lighter and has more downforce to go with its amazing 1,354kW power output
Paris — Organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympics need to better anticipate and finalise their security cover during the Games, France’s top audit body said on Tuesday, warning that the opening ceremony on the River Seine posed a particular challenge.
In a report presented to the French parliament, the Court of Auditors made 15 recommendations to the organising committee, highlighting concerns about a reliance on private security operators to protect the games and risks regarding transport links.
Pierre Moscovici, the first president of the court, said the security of Paris 2024 was a “major challenge”, adding that internal security forces such as the police and army needed to be incorporated and financed.
“We’re asking that the global security plan is finalised in the first trimester of 2023 so the reinforcement by internal security forces can be planned. We also recommend that the transport plan be finalised site by site,” said Moscovici, a former French finance minister and European commissioner for economic and financial affairs.
“It’s doable but what the court wants to say is that it is time resolutely to get into the operational phase. It’s not too late but it’s tense.”
The 2024 Olympic Games will be held from July 26-August 11 and the Paralympics from August 28-September 8.
Moscovici said the opening ceremony on the Seine was another challenge, and a probable reinforcement by the internal security forces should be anticipated by the organising committee.
Organisers expect at least 600,000 people to attend the Summer Olympics opening ceremony on the Seine as athletes and delegations will sail along the river to kick off the Games. About 160 boats will set off on July 26 from the Pont d'Austerlitz for a 6km journey to the Pont d’Iena
The further report urges Paris 2024 to complete the renovation of transport facilities in time for the Games and points out the risk of delays on the Metro’s line 14, and at big rail hubs such as the Gare du Nord.
“We also need to make sure there will be enough personnel to transport spectators and people with an accreditation,” said Moscovici.
Inflation effect
The court also underlined that inflation was eating into the organising committee’s budget, which was increased by 10% in December.
“There is a €315m ($338m) contingency reserve and it is preoccupying that €115m has already been used,” said Nacer Meddah, the president of the third chamber of the Court of Auditors.
France guarantees any deficit of the organising committee, and Meddah said it would be “catastrophic” if that guarantee was triggered.
Uncertainties surrounding the budget called for “rigorous scrutiny,” Moscovici said.
A senior member of the Court of Auditors, who declined to be identified because they are not at liberty to discuss the matter publicly, pointed out that Paris 2024 organisers had failed to come up with a “worst-case scenario” plan regarding finances.
Despite concerns about planning as a whole, Moscovici said: “We are however not ringing the alarm bell”.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Paris Olympic committee told to beef up security
Safety for opening ceremony of the 2024 Games on the River Seine of particular concern, audit body says
Paris — Organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympics need to better anticipate and finalise their security cover during the Games, France’s top audit body said on Tuesday, warning that the opening ceremony on the River Seine posed a particular challenge.
In a report presented to the French parliament, the Court of Auditors made 15 recommendations to the organising committee, highlighting concerns about a reliance on private security operators to protect the games and risks regarding transport links.
Pierre Moscovici, the first president of the court, said the security of Paris 2024 was a “major challenge”, adding that internal security forces such as the police and army needed to be incorporated and financed.
“We’re asking that the global security plan is finalised in the first trimester of 2023 so the reinforcement by internal security forces can be planned. We also recommend that the transport plan be finalised site by site,” said Moscovici, a former French finance minister and European commissioner for economic and financial affairs.
“It’s doable but what the court wants to say is that it is time resolutely to get into the operational phase. It’s not too late but it’s tense.”
The 2024 Olympic Games will be held from July 26-August 11 and the Paralympics from August 28-September 8.
Moscovici said the opening ceremony on the Seine was another challenge, and a probable reinforcement by the internal security forces should be anticipated by the organising committee.
Organisers expect at least 600,000 people to attend the Summer Olympics opening ceremony on the Seine as athletes and delegations will sail along the river to kick off the Games. About 160 boats will set off on July 26 from the Pont d'Austerlitz for a 6km journey to the Pont d’Iena
The further report urges Paris 2024 to complete the renovation of transport facilities in time for the Games and points out the risk of delays on the Metro’s line 14, and at big rail hubs such as the Gare du Nord.
“We also need to make sure there will be enough personnel to transport spectators and people with an accreditation,” said Moscovici.
Inflation effect
The court also underlined that inflation was eating into the organising committee’s budget, which was increased by 10% in December.
“There is a €315m ($338m) contingency reserve and it is preoccupying that €115m has already been used,” said Nacer Meddah, the president of the third chamber of the Court of Auditors.
France guarantees any deficit of the organising committee, and Meddah said it would be “catastrophic” if that guarantee was triggered.
Uncertainties surrounding the budget called for “rigorous scrutiny,” Moscovici said.
A senior member of the Court of Auditors, who declined to be identified because they are not at liberty to discuss the matter publicly, pointed out that Paris 2024 organisers had failed to come up with a “worst-case scenario” plan regarding finances.
Despite concerns about planning as a whole, Moscovici said: “We are however not ringing the alarm bell”.
Reuters
Athletics SA not giving up on troubled long jumper Luvo Manyonga
MARK ETHERIDGE: SA long distance runners: racing for medals or money?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Michelle puts her troubles aside with English Channel swim
MARK ETHERIDGE: SA long distance runners: racing for medals or money?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.