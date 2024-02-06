‘Help is on the way’: DA leader John Steenhuisen touts blueprint to rescue SA
DA leader outlines the opposition party’s ambitious reform agenda ahead of this year’s general elections
06 February 2024 - 18:01
DA leader John Steenhuisen has called on struggling South Africans blighted by the rising cost of living, stubborn unemployment, power cuts, violent crime and poor service delivery to remain hopeful, saying help is on the way as the party promises a legislative reform agenda it says is the most comprehensive in a generation.
He made the remarks during an event to outline the official opposition party’s blueprint to rescue SA after the 2024 national and provincial elections to be held later this year, at Sandton, Johannesburg, on Tuesday...
