POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: DA to launch elections manifesto
MPs will also debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address
11 February 2024 - 18:48
The DA will on Saturday launch its manifesto in Tshwane before this year’s elections. The party has set it sights on lowering the ANC’s electoral majority, which would compel the governing party into coalitions, which is uncharted territory for SA’s democracy.
A recent poll by market research firm Ipsos shows ANC electoral support falling to 38.5% in the national and provincial elections, compared with 57.6% in 2019 and 45.59% in 2021...
