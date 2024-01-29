ANC rolls the dice on Jacob Zuma
Former president’s suspension is a risk to party’s dominance in KZN
29 January 2024 - 17:42
UPDATED 29 January 2024 - 22:46
The ANC has cut ties with former president Jacob Zuma for defecting to a breakaway party that claims to be the true heir to the party’s armed struggle against apartheid, a bold move that could pose a serious threat to its dominance in KwaZulu-Natal.
“The formation of the MK [Umkhonto we Sizwe] party is not an accident ... It is a deliberate attempt to use the proud history of armed struggle against the apartheid regime to lend credibility to what is a blatantly counterrevolutionary agenda,” ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said at a media conference as he announced the suspension of Zuma...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.