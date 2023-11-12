Future darkens for SA’s refugees as Motsoaledi proposes overhaul of immigration laws
System is ‘weak and unworkable’ and open to abuse by criminal syndicates, says department of home affairs
12 November 2023 - 10:48
UPDATED 12 November 2023 - 23:00
The department of home affairs has proposed that the government review the international treaty concerning refugee protection, saying it was a “mistake” not to have curtailed socioeconomic rights extended to asylum seekers.
This is as the department has proposed the biggest overhaul of SA’s immigration in a generation, arguing the fiscus can no longer bear the cost of refugees...
