Visa mess ‘harming job creation efforts’

29 May 2023 - 19:47 Luyolo Mkentane

Western Cape MEC for finance & economic opportunities Mireille Wenger says decisive action is required to address challenges pertaining to SA’s “very poor” visa regime that is blighting investment and job creation efforts.

Wenger said to gather more specific information on challenges experienced by business on the issue the provincial department of economic development & tourism conducted a survey at the end of November 2022...

