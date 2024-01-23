DA not perturbed about possible loss of coloured votes
The party’s own polling suggests that local issues will be the determining factor in voting
23 January 2024 - 05:00
Local issues are more likely to determine political party support in the upcoming national and provincial elections in the Western Cape rather than a position on the Israel-Hamas war, the DA says.
This emerged from the polling it has conducted among its support base and is also supported by some political analysts...
