Nedlac’s missed deadlines are over clashing ideologies, says Mashatile
Date for a declaration of actions has not been met, deputy president says as executive director Lisa Seftel warns of ‘existential risk’
10 September 2023 - 20:01
Ideology seems to be at the centre of the inability of social partners at the country’s policy formulation body to hammer out a social compact to address joblessness and slow economic growth, more than a year after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced it during his state of the nation address (Sona).
Deputy President Paul Mashatile, delivering his keynote address at the annual national summit of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), admitted the deadlines for the establishment of “a written declaration of commitments and actions [have] not been met”...
