ANC gives itself nine months to clean up its act
Party aims to avert collapse of SOEs, intervene in failing municipalities and reduce blackouts before polls
03 September 2023 - 19:38
The ANC has kick-started its campaign to claw itself back from successive electoral losses, promising to use the next nine months before the general election to avert the collapse of state-owned entities, intervene in failing municipalities and reduce rolling blackouts.
Other areas of focus for the party include unblocking delays in rolling out public infrastructure, which President Cyril Ramaphosa has identified as the linchpin of SA’s economic recovery, and the passing of the contentious National Health Insurance Bill (NHI) to reform healthcare and achieve universal coverage...
