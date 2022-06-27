National Only service delivery can save Gauteng ANC in 2024, ministers say At the Gauteng conference on Friday, Panyaza Lesufi’s predecessor, David Makhura, criticised the ANC as being a ‘self-absorbed organisation’ that was at war with itself B L Premium

Newly elected ANC Gauteng provincial chair and education MEC Panyaza Lesufi needs to ramp up implementation of the party's service delivery programmes in the government, to save SA’s economic hub from falling into opposition hands in the 2024 national election, senior party officials said.

Lesufi was narrowly elected to the influential position with 574 votes compared to co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Lebogang Maile’s 543, during the party's provincial elective conference in Benoni at the weekend...