Politics ANC has no choice but to renew itself before 2024 polls, Lesufi says "If we can't be decisive then that's the end of everything," the new ANC Gauteng chair says

Newly elected ANC Gauteng chair Panyaza Lesufi has echoed senior party officials, saying the governing party needs to focus on ramping up service delivery or risk losing the national election in 2024.

Addressing the media in Johannesburg on Monday, following a hotly contested election at the provincial conference in Benoni at the weekend, Lesufi said: “The ANC is not dead, but if we can’t do anything to challenge the wrong things happening in the ANC, it is inevitable that we will have challenges.”..