ANC leaders are out of ideas, says Panyaza Lesufi

US central bank hikes interest rate in its efforts to get a tighter grip on inflation
By attempting to do everything at once, the world has ended up doing very little at all over the past seven years
In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, host, Mudiwa Gavaza focuses on bonus pay — whether employers are compelled to hand over a 13th cheque to staff
All the news, views and analysis
The approval highlights board’s confidence in the growth prospects of the SA fresh produce sector
Providing internet to townships is big business, if only companies realised
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Analysts expect the death toll in the world's second-largest economy to soar following it’s zero-Covid policy exit, as the country has no herd immunity
Malibongwe Maketa says the batsman is smiling again and has become more confident
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
ANC Gauteng chair Panyaza Lesufi has come out guns blazing, accusing “certain leaders” of having run out of ideas to lead. Such leaders, he said, needed to leave before they were pushed. He said the party was not for sale to the highest bidder.
Lesufi did not mention names, saying his province would not publicly endorse an individual to lead the ANC for unity’s sake — this as party branches in provinces such as Eastern Cape and Limpopo have solidified their support for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election as party president...
