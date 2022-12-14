Politics

ANC leaders are out of ideas, says Panyaza Lesufi

Leave before being pushed, says ANC Gauteng chair

14 December 2022 - 23:01 Luyolo Mkentane, Thando Maeko, Hajra Omarjee and Mary Papayya

ANC Gauteng chair Panyaza Lesufi has come out guns blazing, accusing “certain leaders” of having run out of ideas to lead. Such leaders, he said, needed to leave before they were pushed. He said the party was not for sale to the highest bidder.

Lesufi did not mention names, saying his province would not publicly endorse an individual to lead the ANC for unity’s sake — this as party branches in provinces such as Eastern Cape and Limpopo have solidified their support for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election as party president...

