The general election in 2024 is expected to feature fresh relations between parties with shared objectives, such as the ousting of a political party. The possible formation of a DA-IFP coalition in KwaZulu-Natal is an example of what could emerge. Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail, discussed what an IFP and DA coalition agreement could look like.
WATCH: DA-IFP pact is key to 2024 election
