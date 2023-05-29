Politics

WATCH: DA-IFP pact is key to 2024 election

Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail

29 May 2023 - 17:32
Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND
Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND

The general election in 2024 is expected to feature fresh relations between parties with shared objectives, such as the ousting of a political party. The possible formation of a DA-IFP coalition in KwaZulu-Natal is an example of what could emerge. Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail, discussed what an IFP and DA coalition agreement could look like.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.