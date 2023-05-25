Politics

Poll sees no outright win in key provinces for ANC and DA

DA is pinning its hopes on ‘Moonshot Pact’ with other opposition parties that aims to topple ANC as governing party

25 May 2023 - 05:00 Thando Maeko

Neither the ANC nor the DA is in a pole position to win an outright majority in next year’s elections in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, according to the DA’s internal research, raising the prospect of the coalition government in two of SA economic powerhouses still reeling from the July 2021 riots.

The DA’s poll, which is confidential, is in line with several polls, including one by the ANC, which suggest that the governing party’s national electoral support could fall below the 50% mark during the 2024 general election...

