Poll sees no outright win in key provinces for ANC and DA

RMB forecasts a 25 basis-point hike, below the consensus of 50 basis points, after better than expected inflation data on Wednesday
SA grapples with a weak rand, capital flight and surging costs due to policy blunders — it’s time for government to step up and rectify, rather than rely solely on the Bank’s interest-rate manoeuvres
MPs also want to see Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso, a former Eskom board member
DA is pinning its hopes on ‘Moonshot Pact’ with other opposition parties that aims to topple ANC as governing party
Hotel group opts to wait for the business to steady and is concerned about the impact of load-shedding this winter
Evan Pickworth interviews Ridwaan Boda, executive in the corporate commercial practice at ENSafrica
Germany’s economy contracts by 0.3% in the first quarter as rising energy costs and the Ukraine conflict cause reduced household spending and a downturn in several sectors
The team have ridden a tidal wave of support to a second consecutive home final
San Francisco’s Ample’s robotic stations can change a drained battery for a charged one in about five minutes
Neither the ANC nor the DA is in a pole position to win an outright majority in next year’s elections in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, according to the DA’s internal research, raising the prospect of the coalition government in two of SA economic powerhouses still reeling from the July 2021 riots.
The DA’s poll, which is confidential, is in line with several polls, including one by the ANC, which suggest that the governing party’s national electoral support could fall below the 50% mark during the 2024 general election...
