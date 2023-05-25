Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross
In 2019 Hammanskraal water was declared unsafe for human consumption
Group says many lower courts appear to misread a Constitutional Court ruling from 2017
Discussions will take place before next year’s general elections and form the basis for legislation on coalitions
The vehicle tracking company added 186,700 subscribers in the past year
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail editor-at-large David Furlonger
Money is part of the lender’s R1.37bn investment in a huge metropolitan development in the Vaal region and will offset some of its BEE requirements
Arm’s proposed IPO sparked a remarkable tussle that drew in heads of state and SoftBank’s founder
Loose forward is back in the fray for Saturday’s final against the Irish team
San Francisco’s Ample’s robotic stations can change a drained battery for a charged one in about five minutes
The government will call a national dialogue on coalition governments in the next two months in a bid to forge a framework for political co-operation in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.
All political parties represented in parliament will be invited to the discussions, Mashatile said during a question-and-answer session in the National Assembly on Thursday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Government to hold national dialogue on coalitions
Discussions will take place before next year’s general elections and form the basis for legislation on coalitions
The government will call a national dialogue on coalition governments in the next two months in a bid to forge a framework for political co-operation in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.
All political parties represented in parliament will be invited to the discussions, Mashatile said during a question-and-answer session in the National Assembly on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.