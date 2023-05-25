National

Government to hold national dialogue on coalitions

Discussions will take place before next year’s general elections and form the basis for legislation on coalitions

25 May 2023 - 18:27 Linda Ensor

The government will call a national dialogue on coalition governments in the next two months in a bid to forge a framework for political co-operation in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

All political parties represented in parliament will be invited to the discussions, Mashatile said during a question-and-answer session in the National Assembly on Thursday...

