Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ward by-elections will measure the mood of voters

Departments to present budgets in parliament, and by-elections in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal

BL Premium
21 May 2023 - 16:23 Thando Maeko

It’s a busy time in parliament, with ministers presenting their budgets to their corresponding parliamentary committees this week.  

The departments of defence and public enterprises will present their budgets for 2022/23 on Tuesday, while the department of tourism will present the following day. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.