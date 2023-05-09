Motsoaledi proposes new formula for funding independent representatives

Cautious trading prevails ahead of crucial US CPI figures, affecting the oil market and the Fed’s interest rate decision
The proposals arise from the Electoral Amendment Act provisions allowing independent candidates to stand for national and provincial elections
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has proposed amendments to the Political Parties Funding Act to accommodate funding of independent candidates.
These amendments are constitutionally necessary following the promulgation earlier in 2023 of the Electoral Amendment Act, which makes provision for independent candidates to contest national and provincial elections.
In terms of the principles behind the minister’s thinking (though not included in his proposed bill), there should be a change in the formula for allocating all funds to political parties and independent representatives so that political parties would receive funds according to the number of seats they occupy in the 400 seat National Assembly. Political parties would receive 0.25% of available funds for every seat they occupy — the share of one seat of the 400 seats — with independent representatives getting the same for the one seat they occupy.
“The money would be distributed in a fair manner according to your strength,” Motsoaledi said. The proposed change, Motsoaledi said, was necessary because independent representatives could only occupy one seat and the principle of proportionality therefore did not apply.
The proposed changes would apply to all legislatures where the total available allocation would be divided by the number of seats to determine the amount paid out per seat to parties and independents.
Currently, funds to political parties, which include funds from the fiscus, are allocated in two tranches with two thirds of the funds being distributed on a proportional basis (that is according to the share of the vote received by the party) and one third allocated on an equal basis to all political parties regardless of their share of the vote. This formula is not appropriate to cater for independent candidates.
Motsoaledi outlined the principles that he believed should underly the legislative amendments as well as the proposed bill to parliament’s home affairs committee Tuesday. He urged political parties to discuss these principles with their caucuses.
He did not indicate what the new limits on the reporting of donor funding by both political parties and donors should be but suggested that the R100,000 limit laid down in the 2018 Political Party Funding Act was outdated and should be increased. The limit on international donations for political parties also needed to be reconsidered, Motsoaledi said. He also wants the administrative burden placed on donors to political parties to be reduced.
“SA parties have all been affected by a decrease in donations in the last few years. Fixing the legislative environment for independent members and political party funding must help to make funding easy, fair, transparent and democratic,” the minister said in his presentation.
“The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) should remove any unnecessarily onerous obligations that may deter donors. There are sufficient checks and balances to investigate suspicious donations declared by parties. We have the Financial Intelligence Centre, Sars, Reserve Bank and sometimes the media).”
Though he did not mention it, the cash-strapped ANC has complained about the limits on donor funding and the obligation to report donor funding in cash or in kind over R100,000. The argument is that donors often don’t want to have their donations disclosed. The R100,000 is cumulative so that multiple donations from the same entity are added together and must be declared immediately when the total value reaches R100,000.
In terms of the act donors can also donate above the limit to the Multi Party Democracy Fund which is distributed to all parties.
Under current rules parties may not accept donations above R15m per year from a single donor; from foreign governments and agencies (except for training and policy development); and from any government department or state-owned entity.
Motsoaledi stressed it was important to safeguard SA’s democracy and sovereignty by avoiding the capture of parties or independent representatives by local or international donors.
He also believed the amendment to the act should link fiscal allocation increases or decreases to any decrease or increase in the upper limits for domestic donations, that is if it can afford the increases.
IEC chair Glen Mashinini said the IEC was also looking at administrative amendments to accommodate independents and stressed the need to get everything in place before 2024’s general election.
Motsoaledi told MPs that he had begun the process of appointing the consultative panel of experts on electoral reform which is required by the Electoral Amendment Act.
ensorl@businesslive.co.za
Motsoaledi proposes new formula for funding independent representatives
The proposals arise from the Electoral Amendment Act provisions allowing independent candidates to stand for national and provincial elections
