Politics

SA’s new formations keep political landscape interesting

‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’

BL Premium
16 May 2023 - 15:28 Hajra Omarjee

Traditional supporters of the ANC and DA have viable alternatives to choose from as the country heads to the 2024 general elections.   

Former Business Day editor Songezo Zibi, former DA leader Mmusi Maimane, health activist Zackie Achmat and erstwhile ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule have launched, or are planning to launch, political parties ahead of the elections. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.