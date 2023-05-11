Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss
The year 2024 might present us with the first multi-party form of government in SA since the dawn of democracy. We have seen larger parties increasingly lean on smaller ones to shore up their power.
So, what will a coalition government look like at national level? Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, deputy editor of Financial Mail, about what she refers to as the great coalition dating game.
WATCH: SA’s great coalition dating game
