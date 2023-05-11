Bathabile Dlamini set to run for ANC Women’s League re-election

Business Day TV talks to Patrice Rassou from Ashburton
A lack of road expansion will result in congestion and limited mobility, translating into serious costs for the economy
The US has alleged that SA has aided Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine by supplying ammunition to Moscow
Former leader was found guilty of perjury, but any member ‘may be found in that situation’, says league
Financial Services Tribunal upholds decision to remove trustees and principal officer from the Private Security Sector Provident Fund
Business Day TV speaks to The Manufacturing Circle’s executive director, Philippa Rodseth
There is a powerful amount of intellectual property and ‘dry powder’ only being hobbled by red tape
The global health body is revising guidelines for treating children and adolescents with obesity
Gifted athlete Michelle Staal brings a breath of fresh air to the SA sporting family from the flatness of fatigue
Six decades after the original, the roaring V8 sports car has been recreated in modern guise
The ANC Women’s League is expected to finally sit for its elective conference in June at which its former leader, Bathabile Dlamini, is expected to seek re-election.
If she runs for the top post it will be against Sisisi Tolashe, while Tina Joemat-Pettersson is being lobbied to run for the deputy president position.
The leadership of the league’s national task team on Thursday said Dlamini had been cleared to run for any leadership position at the conference.
League co-ordinator Maropene Ramokgopa and its fundraiser, Pinky Kekana, said Dlamini, who was last year elected to the coveted ANC national executive committee (NEC), had every right to contest.
Dlamini was found guilty of perjury after having been found to have lied in her testimony during an inquiry into her role in the 2017 social grants scandal. Her conviction was subject of a lot of drama in the lead-up to the 55th ANC national conference last year, where she was initially disqualified from contesting according to the party’s “step aside” resolution.
But that decision was contested, and Dlamini was elected as a member of the NEC.
“Comrade Bathabile, like any other member of the ANC, has every right to participate in structures of the ANC. And we’re not isolating her because any member of the ANC may be found in that situation,” said Kekana.
Ramokgopa said: “There is nothing that tells us that allowing her to be part of a process like any other member is wrong because the ANC has already taken her through a process.”
Ramokgopa said the women’s league conference would sit from June 17-19 at the Nasrec Expo Centre under the theme “Advancing decisive action towards the full liberation and emancipation of women”.
Branches will get just under a month to discuss policy and nominate their preferred candidates.
“The branch biennial general meetings (BBGMs) will be convened between May 10 and June 8, thus giving branches a month to complete this important work,” said Ramokgopa.
“In terms of women’s league constitution we require BBGMs to be convened and reach a 70% threshold which allows the national conference to sit. The mandate of the BBGMs is to engage on policy discussions with the intention of providing a gender perspective to the resolutions of the ANC 55th national conference.”
“The national task team commenced its audit process of the women’s league membership in the last week of February. The audit process has been concluded and signed off in all nine provinces,” said Ramokgopa.
“Based on the audit report, the national conference will have more than 2,900 branches participating from across the country. Each branch will be allocated one delegate for every 50 members in good standing and one extra delegate for each additional 100 members.”
The Dlamini-led league was disbanded in April last year and replaced with the task team that was tasked with taking the structure to its 13th national conference.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bathabile Dlamini set to run for ANC Women’s League re-election
Former leader was found guilty of perjury, but any member ‘may be found in that situation’, says league
The ANC Women’s League is expected to finally sit for its elective conference in June at which its former leader, Bathabile Dlamini, is expected to seek re-election.
If she runs for the top post it will be against Sisisi Tolashe, while Tina Joemat-Pettersson is being lobbied to run for the deputy president position.
The leadership of the league’s national task team on Thursday said Dlamini had been cleared to run for any leadership position at the conference.
League co-ordinator Maropene Ramokgopa and its fundraiser, Pinky Kekana, said Dlamini, who was last year elected to the coveted ANC national executive committee (NEC), had every right to contest.
Dlamini was found guilty of perjury after having been found to have lied in her testimony during an inquiry into her role in the 2017 social grants scandal. Her conviction was subject of a lot of drama in the lead-up to the 55th ANC national conference last year, where she was initially disqualified from contesting according to the party’s “step aside” resolution.
But that decision was contested, and Dlamini was elected as a member of the NEC.
“Comrade Bathabile, like any other member of the ANC, has every right to participate in structures of the ANC. And we’re not isolating her because any member of the ANC may be found in that situation,” said Kekana.
Ramokgopa said: “There is nothing that tells us that allowing her to be part of a process like any other member is wrong because the ANC has already taken her through a process.”
Ramokgopa said the women’s league conference would sit from June 17-19 at the Nasrec Expo Centre under the theme “Advancing decisive action towards the full liberation and emancipation of women”.
Branches will get just under a month to discuss policy and nominate their preferred candidates.
“The branch biennial general meetings (BBGMs) will be convened between May 10 and June 8, thus giving branches a month to complete this important work,” said Ramokgopa.
“In terms of women’s league constitution we require BBGMs to be convened and reach a 70% threshold which allows the national conference to sit. The mandate of the BBGMs is to engage on policy discussions with the intention of providing a gender perspective to the resolutions of the ANC 55th national conference.”
“The national task team commenced its audit process of the women’s league membership in the last week of February. The audit process has been concluded and signed off in all nine provinces,” said Ramokgopa.
“Based on the audit report, the national conference will have more than 2,900 branches participating from across the country. Each branch will be allocated one delegate for every 50 members in good standing and one extra delegate for each additional 100 members.”
The Dlamini-led league was disbanded in April last year and replaced with the task team that was tasked with taking the structure to its 13th national conference.
TimesLIVE
NATASHA MARRIAN: Why ANC votes count
ANC bans Bathabile Dlamini from running for NEC role
New ANC Women’s League task team head says she won’t do Ramaphosa’s bidding
New test for Ramaphosa as Bathabile Dlamini faces ANC step-aside rule
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
NATASHA MARRIAN: Renewal requires a fair crack of the whip
NATASHA MARRIAN: Why ANC votes count
ANC bans Bathabile Dlamini from running for NEC role
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.