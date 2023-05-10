Politics

Ministers in the presidency equipped with powers except for Ramokgopa

Electricity minister’s case ‘slightly more complex’ due to the transitional nature of the ministry, says a spokesperson

BL Premium
10 May 2023 - 20:00 Thando Maeko

President Cyril Ramaphosa has invoked section 79 of the constitution to transfer executive powers from newly appointed ministers in the presidency except for the electricity minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, whose role in the cabinet remains unclear.  

Ramaphosa has transferred powers from minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni to planning, monitoring & evaluation head Maropene Ramokgopa, who is responsible for oversight of the implementation of the government’s departmental strategic and annual plans. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.