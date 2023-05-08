Spot gold and US gold futures little changed
Barely a day goes by without a new public health crisis
Corporates play a role in transitioning energy industry to be more inclusive
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day journalist Thando Maeko
Just Share says the bank’s exposure to coal mining, oil and gas and power generation from fossil fuels rose 21% in 2022
The current fiscal year is looking a lot worse than the Treasury budgeted for in February
Energy supply challenges could have a negative effect on the production and irrigation of crops
Funding from donor governments for continent’s crises slows
Suggestion for playing Test cricket by nations that can afford it seems to rule out SA
Allianz Trade warns of lost profits of €7bn a year unless policymakers take action
The DA and the EFF have reached voter ceilings, according to the ANC’s internal research aimed at raising its chances of winning the elections in 2024. The ANC’s research, which Business Day has seen, is in stark contrast to other polls that show the ruling party is unlikely to win an outright majority in 2024.Business Day TV unpacks these finding with Business Day journalist Thando Maeko.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: DA & EFF have reached voter ceilings — ANC
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day journalist Thando Maeko
The DA and the EFF have reached voter ceilings, according to the ANC’s internal research aimed at raising its chances of winning the elections in 2024.
The ANC’s research, which Business Day has seen, is in stark contrast to other polls that show the ruling party is unlikely to win an outright majority in 2024.
Business Day TV unpacks these finding with Business Day journalist Thando Maeko.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
DA and EFF have reached voter ceilings — ANC research findings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
DA and EFF have reached voter ceilings — ANC research findings
JONNY STEINBERG: Years from now, the nasty parties will hold us to ransom
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.