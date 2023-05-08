WATCH: DA & EFF have reached voter ceilings — ANC

Politics

08 May 2023 - 16:30 Business Day TV
The writer argues that the only functional coalitions in SA are led by the DA. Graphic: Karin Moolman
The writer argues that the only functional coalitions in SA are led by the DA. Graphic: Karin Moolman

The DA and the EFF have reached voter ceilings, according to the ANC’s internal research aimed at raising its chances of winning the elections in 2024.

The ANC’s research, which Business Day has seen, is in stark contrast to other polls that show the ruling party is unlikely to win an outright majority in 2024.

Business Day TV unpacks these finding with Business Day journalist Thando Maeko.

DA and EFF have reached voter ceilings — ANC research findings

ANC  has summoned its provincial secretaries to Joburg for a 2024 election strategy meeting
Politics
4 days ago
