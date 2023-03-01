Politics

David Mabuza formally resigns as MP

This is the second resignation in the ANC’s parliamentary caucus as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle edges closer

01 March 2023 - 10:38 Thando Maeko

Deputy president David Mabuza has formally resigned as an MP, clearing the way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a new second-in-command as part of his expected cabinet reshuffle. 

Mabuza’s resignation from the legislative arm of the state was confirmed to  ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina...

