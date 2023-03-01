David Mabuza formally resigns as MP

High interest rates and US inflation concerns keep bullion prices in check, despite the pullback in the dollar
This is the second resignation in the ANC's parliamentary caucus as President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle edges closer
Deputy president David Mabuza has formally resigned as an MP, clearing the way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a new second-in-command as part of his expected cabinet reshuffle.
Mabuza’s resignation from the legislative arm of the state was confirmed to ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina...
