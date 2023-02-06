Politics

WATCH: ANC to appeal court’s decision to expose cadre deployment records

Business Day TV speaks to Sunday Times reporter Franny Rabkin

06 February 2023 - 18:16 Business Day TV
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

The Johannesburg high court has ordered the ANC to hand over the records of the work of the national cadre deployment committee within five days.

The records relate to the committee’s work from January 2013 to January 2021, and according to TimesLIVE, the order marks a major legal victory against the ANC for the DA. Sunday Times reporter Franny Rabkin discussed the details of the court case with Business Day TV.

ANC opposes high court ruling to hand over cadre deployment records

On Thursday, the court gave the ANC five days to do so and to pay the costs for the litigation
National
4 days ago

Court orders ANC to hand over cadre deployment records to DA

DA describes ruling as a ‘historic victory’ for transparency and the rule of law
National
4 days ago

Abuse of ANC’s cadre deployment policy no reason to ditch it, says counsel

Opposition says it has no wish for chaos so the order sought could be prospective instead of retrospective
National
1 week ago

Comrades’ jobs on the line if DA wins cadre deployment case

Those hired under the ANC’s cadre deployment policy could soon find themselves out of work
National
2 weeks ago
