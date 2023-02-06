Asian stocks had mostly stabilised overnight after they, like most global share markets, had experience steep losses on Monday
Expanding the labour pool is an issue of great economic significance, potentially even more so than the estimated €17.7bn it is hoped the reform will unlock
Themba Khumalo has reiterated his support of the proposed multimillion rand sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club
The delayed reshuffle may result in the Sona being seen as Ramaphosa tolerating poor performance and in some cases open defiance by some of his ministers
LNG producer’s share falls after accelerated book build announcement
The accumulation of gross reserves bodes well for the country’s import cover level
Freezing winter weather hampering search efforts in areas laid to waste by Turkey’s deadliest quake since 1999
The Proteas batsman is treating every game and series as if it is his last
We need to find the global trends that suit our country and ride them for all they’re worth
The Johannesburg high court has ordered the ANC to hand over the records of the work of the national cadre deployment committee within five days.
The records relate to the committee’s work from January 2013 to January 2021, and according to TimesLIVE, the order marks a major legal victory against the ANC for the DA. Sunday Times reporter Franny Rabkin discussed the details of the court case with Business Day TV.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: ANC to appeal court’s decision to expose cadre deployment records
Business Day TV speaks to Sunday Times reporter Franny Rabkin
The Johannesburg high court has ordered the ANC to hand over the records of the work of the national cadre deployment committee within five days.
The records relate to the committee’s work from January 2013 to January 2021, and according to TimesLIVE, the order marks a major legal victory against the ANC for the DA. Sunday Times reporter Franny Rabkin discussed the details of the court case with Business Day TV.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
ANC opposes high court ruling to hand over cadre deployment records
Court orders ANC to hand over cadre deployment records to DA
Abuse of ANC’s cadre deployment policy no reason to ditch it, says counsel
Comrades’ jobs on the line if DA wins cadre deployment case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ANC opposes high court ruling to hand over cadre deployment records
Court orders ANC to hand over cadre deployment records to DA
Abuse of ANC’s cadre deployment policy no reason to ditch it, says counsel
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.