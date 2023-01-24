Abuse of ANC’s cadre deployment policy no reason to ditch it, says counsel

Better-than-expected PMI data from the US, Europe and the UK fails to lift investors’ fears of further rate hikes
Criticism of Russian foreign minister’s visit reflects ignorance of SA’s foreign policy objectives
Only one in 10 citizens say they prefer Russia, China or Cuba, while seven opt for the US, UK or Germany
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
Jordaan punts solar and says anyone considering stepping into Andre de Ruyter’s shoes as the next CEO of Eskom would have to be ‘crazy’
A narrowing of the interest-rate spread and a decrease in SA’s export commodity price index denominated in dollars affected the economy badly
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Britain falls behind China and Saudi Arabia on latest women’s health index
Captain hammers an unbeaten 37 at the death, including four sixes, to help his side claim a five-wicket victory at St George’s Park
Fancy driving tech and smooth operation are the highlights, and there's a new i7 electric version
The fact that a policy may be abused is not enough to have it declared invalid and unconstitutional, President Cyril Ramaphosa argued through his legal representative in the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Advocate Adila Hassim said the ANC’s cadre deployment policy is not government policy and that it is for the governing party to decide what it should do with its own internal policies...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Abuse of ANC’s cadre deployment policy no reason to ditch it, says counsel
Opposition says it has no wish for chaos so the order sought could be prospective instead of retrospective
The fact that a policy may be abused is not enough to have it declared invalid and unconstitutional, President Cyril Ramaphosa argued through his legal representative in the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Advocate Adila Hassim said the ANC’s cadre deployment policy is not government policy and that it is for the governing party to decide what it should do with its own internal policies...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.