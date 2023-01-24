National

Abuse of ANC’s cadre deployment policy no reason to ditch it, says counsel

Opposition says it has no wish for chaos so the order sought could be prospective instead of retrospective

BL Premium
24 January 2023 - 18:14 Luyolo Mkentane

The fact that a policy may be abused is not enough to have it declared invalid and unconstitutional, President Cyril Ramaphosa argued through his legal representative in the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Advocate Adila Hassim said the ANC’s cadre deployment policy is not government policy and that it is for the governing party to decide what it should do with its own internal policies...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.