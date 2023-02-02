National

Court orders ANC to hand over cadre deployment records to DA

BL Premium
02 February 2023 - 21:08 Luyolo Mkentane

In a blow to the ANC’s defence of its cadre deployment policy, the high court in Johannesburg on Thursday ordered the governing party to hand over its cadre deployment committee records to DA public service & administration shadow minister Leon Schreiber within five days.

This comes after Schreiber lodged an application under the Promotion of Access to Information Act in 2021 for the ANC to hand over its cadre deployment committee records dating back to January 1 2013 when President Cyril Ramaphosa became its chair...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.