In a blow to the ANC’s defence of its cadre deployment policy, the high court in Johannesburg on Thursday ordered the governing party to hand over its cadre deployment committee records to DA public service & administration shadow minister Leon Schreiber within five days.
This comes after Schreiber lodged an application under the Promotion of Access to Information Act in 2021 for the ANC to hand over its cadre deployment committee records dating back to January 1 2013 when President Cyril Ramaphosa became its chair...
Court orders ANC to hand over cadre deployment records to DA
