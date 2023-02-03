National

ANC opposes high court ruling to hand over cadre deployment records

On Thursday, the court gave the ANC five days to do so and to pay the costs for the litigation

03 February 2023 - 13:55 Sisanda Mbolekwa
Picture: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44
Picture: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The ANC says it will challenge the South Gauteng High Court’s decision ordering it to surrender its cadre deployment committee records from 2013 to 2021.

On Thursday, the court had given the governing party five days to do so and to pay the costs for the litigation.

On Friday, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu communicated the governing party’s intention to oppose the outcome‚ saying it would consider conveying its full position on the matter should such a need arise.

Bhengu said the ANC was still consulting its legal team.

The DA said it was not surprised by a “panicked response” by the governing party after the court’s decision to compel the party to release complete records of the deployment committee‚ including meeting minutes‚ WhatsApp conversations‚ email threads‚ CVs and other documents.

DA MP Leon Schreiber said the ANC hastily announced its intention to appeal‚ seemingly before obtaining considered legal advice‚ and its rush to keep secrets from the people of SA at all costs confirmed there are “many skeletons” buried within the cadre deployment records sought by the DA.

“After all‚ if cadre deployment was as harmless as the ANC likes to claim‚ why are they so desperate to prevent the people of SA from seeing the truth about the party’s interference in appointment processes?” Schreiber asked.

The DA MP said the official opposition had repeatedly warned the ANC it would “rip out its corruption network by consigning cadre deployment corruption to the dustbin of history”.

“We are well on our way to winning this war‚ which is in the interest of every South African who wants an end to corruption and a start to proper service delivery‚ where officials are appointed based on merit and skill instead of on the basis of their loyalty to ANC corruption‚” Schreiber said.

“We look forward to giving the ANC another hiding in court in our quest to free SA from corruption.”

TimesLIVE

