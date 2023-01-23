Brent crude rises 5c a barrel and WTI crude up 13c
We need to think pragmatically and in the interest of the country and not the governing party
Foreign minister visits SA on a charm offensive amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
The chemicals and energy group aims to procure 1,200MW of renewable energy by 2030
SMEs ask for subsidies on diesel and generators as two years of power cuts threaten survival
Cabinet ministers and senior officials could be sacked in crackdown on graft
Fail to win well against England, and the Dutch will stand between World Cup qualification and oblivion for SA
Fancy driving tech and smooth operation are the highlights, and there's a new i7 electric version
Senior government officials appointed through the controversial ANC cadre deployment policy could soon find themselves out of work if the DA succeeds in its court application to have the policy declared unlawful and unconstitutional.
The ANC is opposing the application, arguing that it is a futile mission and that the official opposition party has not made out a case for the relief it seeks...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Comrades’ jobs on the line if DA wins cadre deployment case
Those hired under the ANC’s cadre deployment policy could soon find themselves out of work
Senior government officials appointed through the controversial ANC cadre deployment policy could soon find themselves out of work if the DA succeeds in its court application to have the policy declared unlawful and unconstitutional.
The ANC is opposing the application, arguing that it is a futile mission and that the official opposition party has not made out a case for the relief it seeks...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.