WATCH: Technical analysis on SA-based international firms

Business Day TV spoke to Unum hedge fund manager Loyiso Mpeta

06 February 2023 - 18:13 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/gopixa

On Trade of the Week, Unum hedge fund manager Loyiso Mpeta provides technical analysis of SA-based international companies with a focus on Woolworths, Bidcorp and Motus.

Are we at the sweet spot for SA fixed income?

With global risks subsiding and local inflation likely to have peaked in the third quarter of 2022, we are optimistic on bond market returns
Opinion
17 hours ago

Trade surplus plunges and a deficit now looks likely, analysts say

The war in Ukraine undermined global trade for the better part of 2022, resulting in generally weaker commodity prices
Economy
6 days ago

WATCH: Technical analysis on Apple, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and 3M

Business Day TV spoke to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Companies
1 week ago
