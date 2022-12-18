Politics

Ramaphosa threatens Zuma with legal action

President Cyril Ramaphosa warns Jacob Zuma of a possible punitive costs order if the former president does not withdraw a summons to privately prosecute him

18 December 2022 - 11:12 Kgothatso Madisa, Zimasa Matiwane and Mawande AmaShabalala
Former president of the ANC Jacob Zuma arrived at the ANC's 55th national elective conference in Nasrec as president Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking and caused an uproar in the auditorium. Picture: Thulani Mbele
Daggers have been drawn in a bitter battle between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma, with the incumbent warning his predecessor to withdraw a summons to privately prosecute him by Sunday or face legal action.

In a letter to Zuma from the state attorney, Ramaphosa warned him of a possible punitive costs order unless he retracts.

Ramaphosa, through the state attorney, told Zuma the sole purpose was to block him from being re-elected as ANC president at the ANC’s national elective conference (NEC).

