Ramaphosa threatens Zuma with legal action

Daggers have been drawn in a bitter battle between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma, with the incumbent warning his predecessor to withdraw a summons to privately prosecute him by Sunday or face legal action.
In a letter to Zuma from the state attorney, Ramaphosa warned him of a possible punitive costs order unless he retracts.
Ramaphosa, through the state attorney, told Zuma the sole purpose was to block him from being re-elected as ANC president at the ANC’s national elective conference (NEC).
For the full story visit the Sunday Times.
